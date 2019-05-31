BJ The Chicago Kid & Offset Flex On The Haters On "Worryin' Bout Me"

BJ The Chicago Kid is one of the more interesting singers in the game right now and ever since his first album, he has been one of those artists that you have to watch out for. He's been known to collaborate a lot with the artists over at TDE and has also appeared on tracks with Anderson .Paak. The Chicago crooner as his own album coming out soon called 1123 and he is gearing up for its release with a new single titled "Worryin Bout Me."

For this particular track, The Chicago Kid has enlisted the help of Migos rapper Offset who delivers some boastful bars about cars, women, and money. Offset's verse fits the overall theme of the song which is flexing on the haters and questioning those who allow you to live in their head rent free. On the hook, BJ The Chicago eloquently states "Worryin' bout me, ain't never made you no money." This line acts as a war cry for the entire song and makes it incredibly catchy.

Quotable Lyrics (Offset):

The coupe is red and ruby (Red!)

Somewhere downtown eatin' sushi (Sushi)

Go buy lil' mama some Gucci (Lil' mama)

My wrist is water like jacuzzi (Water)