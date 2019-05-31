1123
- NewsBJ The Chicago Adds Ari Lennox & PJ Morton To Deluxe Edition Of "1123"The Grammy-nominated album gets a redux. By Noah C
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid Adds Ari Lennox To "Time Today" RemixBJ The Chicago Kid links with Dreamville's First Lady. By Mitch Findlay
- SongsBJ The Chicago Kid Taps Afrojack For Uplifting New "Reach" SingleBJ The Chicago Kid unleashes soulful new track.By Milca P.
- Music VideosBJ The Chicago Kid & Offset Team Up For Grungy "Worryin' Bout Me" VisualBJ The Chicago Kid announces the release date for his new album, "1123."By Aron A.
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid & Offset Flex On The Haters On "Worryin' Bout Me"The Chicago crooner is back with another melodic track.By Alexander Cole