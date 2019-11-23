BJ The Chicago Adds Ari Lennox & PJ Morton To Deluxe Edition Of "1123"

On Wednesday, the Grammys announced their 2020 nominees and BJ The Chicago is being recognized in two categories. 1123 is up for Best R&B Album and "Time Today" is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance. What better way to celebrate than by dropping a re-polished version of his excellent record? The standard edition dropped in July, but BJ has been sharing updates to it since.

The deluxe edition of 1123 only features three additional tracks, but they certainly bolster the project. BJ included the previously-released remix of his Grammy-nominated single, which features fellow R&B star, Ari Lennox. Another previously-released track was added into the mix, "Roses", which was shared all the way back in 2017. The only truly new offering from 1123 (Deluxe) is the PJ Morton collaboration, "Not Coming Back". BJ and PJ also linked up for a remix of "Too Good", which was released in September but didn't make the cut for the deluxe. Funny enough, BJ will be competing against PJ in both the Grammy categories he's eligible for. One could expect that this will be a friendly competition though and that they'd be satisfied seeing one another going home with the award.

1123 (Deluxe) also boasts features from Anderson .Paak, J.I.D., Buddy, Kent Jamz, Rick Ross, Offset, Eric Bellinger and Afrojack. Make sure you give a spin to one of the smoothest projects of the year.