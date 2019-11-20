You satisfied?
The Grammy screening committee had a few tricky scenarios to navigate this year. Lizzo's breakout success posed a few questions due to Cuz I Love You being her third studio album and her No. 1 hit being initially released in 2017. However, some leniency in the guidelines allowed for Lizzo to snag a Best New Artist nomination and for "Truth Hurts" to be up for both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Two other huge names in the industry this year, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, also got their fair share of nods. In terms of the hip hop categories, it's exciting to see Lil Baby & Gunna receive some recognition for "Drip Too Hard." It's also cool to consider all the artists who could come out of the evening as Grammy winners if Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers 3 is awarded Best Rap Album. Overall, we're pretty satisfied with the way things turned out, but upon further reflection, you could always point out some oversights. Who do you think was snubbed this year?
Alicia Keys will be hosting the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26. Read the list of nominees below.
Album of the Year
Bon Iver - i,i
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X - 7
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Record of the Year
Bon Iver - Hey Ma
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Khalid - Talk
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Post Malone - Sunflower
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Taylor Swift - Lover
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - Spirit
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita
Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift - Lover
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Andrea Bocelli - Sì
Michael Bublé - Love (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
John Legend - A Legendary Christmas
Barbra Streisand - Walls
Best Rap Album
Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill - Championships
21 Savage - I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy
Best Rap Performance
J. Cole - Middle Child
DaBaby - Suge
Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy - DownBad
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Clout," Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher," DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna
"Panini," Lil Nas X
"Ballin," Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London," Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
"Bad Idea," Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
"Gold Roses," Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
"Racks in the Middle," Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
"Suge," DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rock Performance
Bones UK - Pretty Waste
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Brittany Howard - History Repeats
Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman
Rival Sons - Too Bad
Best Metal Performance
Candlemass - Astorolus - The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi] Death Angel - Humanicide
I Prevail - Bow Down
Killswitch Engage - Unleashed
Tool - 7empest
Best Rock Song
Tool - Fear Inoculum
The 1975 - Give Yourself a Try
Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard - History Repeats
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Rock Album
Bring Me the Horizon - amo
Cage the Elephant - Social Cues
The Cranberries - In the End
I Prevail - Trauma
Rival Sons - Feral Roots
Best Alternative Music Album
Big Thief - U.F.O.F.
James Blake - Assume Form
Bon Iver - i,i
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke - Anima
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. - Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]
Best Traditional R&B Performance
BJ The Chicago Kid - Time Today
India.Arie - Steady Love
Lizzo - Jerome
Lucky Daye - Real Games
PJ Morton (feat. Jazmine Sullivan) - Built for Love
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. (feat. Bryston Tiller) - Could've Been
Emily King - Look At Me Now
Chris Brown (feat. Drake) - No Guidance
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
PJ Morton (feat. JoJo) - Say So
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Steve Lacy - Apollo XXI
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Georgia Anne Muldrow - Overload
NAO - Saturn
Jessie Reyez - Being Human In Public
Best R&B Album
BJ The Chicago Kid - 1123
Lucky Daye - Painted
Ella Mai - Ella Mai
PJ Morton - Paul
Anderson .Paak - Ventura