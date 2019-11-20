The Grammy screening committee had a few tricky scenarios to navigate this year. Lizzo's breakout success posed a few questions due to Cuz I Love You being her third studio album and her No. 1 hit being initially released in 2017. However, some leniency in the guidelines allowed for Lizzo to snag a Best New Artist nomination and for "Truth Hurts" to be up for both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Two other huge names in the industry this year, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, also got their fair share of nods. In terms of the hip hop categories, it's exciting to see Lil Baby & Gunna receive some recognition for "Drip Too Hard." It's also cool to consider all the artists who could come out of the evening as Grammy winners if Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers 3 is awarded Best Rap Album. Overall, we're pretty satisfied with the way things turned out, but upon further reflection, you could always point out some oversights. Who do you think was snubbed this year?

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26. Read the list of nominees below.

Album of the Year

Bon Iver - i,i

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X - 7

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

Record of the Year

Bon Iver - Hey Ma

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Khalid - Talk

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Post Malone - Sunflower

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Taylor Swift - Lover

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - Spirit

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift - Lover

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli - Sì

Michael Bublé - Love (Deluxe Edition)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

John Legend - A Legendary Christmas

Barbra Streisand - Walls

Best Rap Album

Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill - Championships

21 Savage - I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator - IGOR

YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole - Middle Child

DaBaby - Suge

Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy - DownBad

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

"Clout," Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher," DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna

"Panini," Lil Nas X

"Ballin," Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London," Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"Bad Idea," Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

"Gold Roses," Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

"Racks in the Middle," Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

"Suge," DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK - Pretty Waste

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Brittany Howard - History Repeats

Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman

Rival Sons - Too Bad

Best Metal Performance

Candlemass - Astorolus - The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi] Death Angel - Humanicide

I Prevail - Bow Down

Killswitch Engage - Unleashed

Tool - 7empest

Best Rock Song

Tool - Fear Inoculum

The 1975 - Give Yourself a Try

Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard - History Repeats

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Rock Album

Bring Me the Horizon - amo

Cage the Elephant - Social Cues

The Cranberries - In the End

I Prevail - Trauma

Rival Sons - Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief - U.F.O.F.

James Blake - Assume Form

Bon Iver - i,i

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke - Anima

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. - Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

Best Traditional R&B Performance

BJ The Chicago Kid - Time Today

India.Arie - Steady Love

Lizzo - Jerome

Lucky Daye - Real Games

PJ Morton (feat. Jazmine Sullivan) - Built for Love

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. (feat. Bryston Tiller) - Could've Been

Emily King - Look At Me Now

Chris Brown (feat. Drake) - No Guidance

Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo

PJ Morton (feat. JoJo) - Say So

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy - Apollo XXI

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Georgia Anne Muldrow - Overload

NAO - Saturn

Jessie Reyez - Being Human In Public

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid - 1123

Lucky Daye - Painted

Ella Mai - Ella Mai

PJ Morton - Paul

Anderson .Paak - Ventura