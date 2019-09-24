After Young Thug and Birdman linked up last week, we had a feeling they were working on something big. We've been hearing about a reunion for the last little while and Stunna has literally been teasing the Rich Gang sequel for three years. While it's unlikely that Rich Homie Quan will be involved in the creation of the project because of his differences with Thugger, Baby is seemingly getting us ready for the arrival of Rich Gang 2 with another familiar face.

Posting a photo of himself, Young Thug, and Jacquees together, Birdman's caption makes it seem as though he's working on the official follow-up to the initial Rich Gang project. In just a few days, it will have been five years since the release of Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1 and, if the Cash Money head honcho is to be believed, some cool new vibes are on the way.

The picture has been posted by Baby and Jacquees so far, with Thugger holding off on promoting the potential project right now. Considering the fact that Birdman hashtagged the phrases "Rich Gang 2" and "Original" in his post though, you better believe that something is on the way.

So, are you still excited to hear what this trio comes up with? Do you wish Rich Homie Quan were involved or are you alright with his apparent absence?