For much of Young Thug's career, he has been operating with Birdman's powerful co-sign on his side. When he was coming up as an unproven artist in Atlanta, Thugger and Rich Homie Quan worked closely with the Cash Money general to boost their careers. Both rappers have turned out differently with Thug experiencing continued career growth and RHQ somewhat remaining stagnant over the last few years. A Rich Gang reunion with all three team members would be extremely rare at this point but could we be seeing the beginning stages of a new collaboration between Jeffery and Stunna?



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Posing for a quick photoshoot with his OG, Young Thug and Birdman showed off their best angles for the gram, all while being captured by the Slime God's artist T-Shyne. The video promptly hit social media and has fans of the duo wondering what could be happening. Is there a collaboration in the works? Birdman and Thug have a complicated history, being accused of firing shots at Lil Wayne's tour bus several years ago. Needless to say, a ton of people are interested in seeing how this ends up.

What do you think we'll get at the end of the day? A new single, an album, or just some photos? Your guess is as good as mine.