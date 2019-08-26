In a matter of hours, we'll be hearing Big Sean and A$AP Ferg's brand new record. In the last couple of weeks, Detroit's famed rapper Big Sean re-entered the fray when he dropped two singles in the same number of days. With "Single Again" and "Overtime," the Don is ensuring that he takes claim of his own narrative in 2019, not allowing anybody to drag his name through the mud. His new music is personal, introspective, and damn good. Several moments ago, Sean announced when we can expect his next single to drop and it turns out we won't have to wait too long.

Breaking the news on his social media profile, Sean told his fans that at 6 PM EST today, they'll be able to stream his new cut in full. "BEZERK" will feature A$AP Ferg with both artists set to take on production by Hit-Boy, a favorite of Sean's. Sean and Ferg shared the cover artwork on Instagram but the AWGE member also posted a brief snippet to get us ready for what's to come. As you would expect, it's sounding really hype. Employing that "Hungry Ham" type of energy in their flows, both rappers bounce off of each other with Ferg even teasing a video, which may arrive simultaneously with the official audio.

Have a listen to the preview below and stay tuned because this drops later today!