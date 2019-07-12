Big K.R.I.T Returns With "K.R.I.T. IZ HERE"

Just in time for his "From the South With Love Tour," Big K.R.I.T. has gifted fans with his latest project, K.R.I.T. IZ HERE. The blazing hot record is full of rap tracks that are delightfully southern without sounding kitschy. As the 10-year anniversary of K.R.I.T WUZ HERE approaches, the rapper told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that it was important for him to follow up his critically-acclaimed, 2010 mixtape to let people know that he's matured. He also mentioned that he's addressing some often uncomfortable topics that are prevalent in the culture.

"For me, it was about also showcasing that I can go different places," he said of being multi-faceted. "It either be singing, live instrumentation, and how I sometimes want to use my vocals as more of an instrument, than just being on the record. Also, tackling certain issues, or how I feel about certain social topics and things like that in my music, but knowing the K.R.I.T WUZ HERE's ten year anniversary is gonna be next year, and it was important that I let people know that K.R.I.T. is here now. It was always me kinda feeling like I wasn't being noticed or kinda being bitter, I guess, in a certain kinda way. And all of that kinda went away when I did 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time and just finding my space and what I want to do creatively."

You'll also find a handful of features on K.R.I.T. IZ HERE including sounds by Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Yella Beezy, Saweetie, Rico Love, Baby Rose, Camper, and WOLFE de MÇHLS. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. K.R.I.T. HERE

2. High End Country (Interlude)

3. Been Waitin

4. I Make It Easy

5. Addiction (ft. Lil Wayne & Saweetie)

6. Energy

7. Obvious (Feat. Rico Love)

8. I Made (Feat. Yella Beezy)

9. Everytime (Feat. Baby Rose)

10. Believe

11. Prove It (ft. J. Cole)

12. Family Matters

13. ”Blue Flame” (Interlude)

14. Blue Flame Ballet

15. Learned From Texas

16. Outer Space

17. High Beams (ft. WOLFE de MÇHLS)

18. Life In the Sun (ft. Camper)

19. M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.P.I.