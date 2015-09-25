Rico Love was raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with his mother and Harlem, New York with his father. When he decided to pursue a career in music at the end of high school, he also decided he wouldn't do it sitting on the block. He enrolled at Florida A&M University and would travel to Atlanta on the weekends to network in the city’s popular music scene. He has since written and produced massive hits like Usher’s “There Goes My Baby,” “Just A Dream” by Nelly, and “Sweet Dreams” by Beyoncé. He has also worked with Kelly Rowland, Diddy, Chris Brown, Keri Hilson, Fergie, and T.I..