Big K.R.I.T has become the type of artist that could stay quiet for a while but the second he's ready to release music, he catches hip-hop's attention. Late last year, he released a series of EP which he ended up bundling up into one compilation titled, TDT. Now, he's coming through with a new album just in time for the summer.

K.R.I.T Was Here is one of K.R.I.T's most celebrated mixtapes in his discography and this July, he'll be declaring his official arrival. The rapper took to Instagram to announce that he'll be releasing his new project, K.R.I.T. Iz Here on July 12.

"Aye ya'll, it's been 9 years since I released "K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE," and I got one thing to say, K.R.I.T. IZ HERE!" He announced on Instagram. "Studio album dropping July 12. It’s time!"

The rapper's latest project will serve as his official follow-up to 2017's 4eva Is A Mighty Long Timewhich was a double-disc effort. The project featured a slew of great features from Lloyd, T.I., CeeLo Green, Jill Scott, Sleepy Brown, Bilal, Robert Glasper, Joi, Keyon Harrold, Kenneth Whalum, and Burness Earl Travis II.

With the new announcement, it wouldn't be surprising that he would release a new single in the near future. Hopefully, that's the case.

Keep your eyes peeled for Big K.R.I.T's new album due out next month.