Lil Wayne & Saweetie Join Big K.R.I.T. On "Addiction"

Big K.R.I.T. is back with more new music off his forthcoming album K.R.I.T. Iz Here, dropping July 12th. After hitting us with the lead single “K.R.I.T. Here” a couple weeks ago, the Mississippi rapper decides to return to the scene today and share his second offering called “Addiction” featuring Lil Wayne & Saweetie.

Over production from Don Coreleon & Rico Love, K.R.I.T. delivers a Summer-ready anthem that finds Saweetie handling the sultry chorus and Weezy spittin' his usual metaphoric bars & switchin' flows. "Yo, divin' board, all aboard/ Say it feel like water, I'ma be her waterboard/ Better yet, her Aquaman, let me put my goggles on/ I'ma go underwater, let me get my snorkel on," Weezy spits.

Take a listen to the new Summer record and let us know what you think! Does K.R.I.T. have himself a new hit here or nah?

Quotable Lyrics:

Liquid Lounge on my neck, drip crash, whiplash

She got that splish-splash, waterslide, Six Flags

Hose, pipe on site, hose, pipe on set

She got that wet-wet, and I'm a threat, threat, threat

Listenin' to Tity, we litty

K.R.I.T., he said he in the bitty

He with a bad-ass Brazilian

I'm with a baddie from Britain

She know some baddies that's 'bout it

They know some baddies that's with it

I'm 'bout to dive off the mountain

I'm 'bout to land in her river, she said...

- Tunechi