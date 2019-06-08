Big K.R.I.T. Announces His Arrival On "K.R.I.T. HERE"

Anytime Big K.R.I.T decides to drop new music, he has the rap world's full attention. Over the years, he's gained the luxury of being able to release music at his own accord without really having to feel the pressure of the rap game. The rapper came through with a trifecta of EP's last year that he compiled into one large compilation project titled, TDT. Although he's been relatively low key since then, he's getting ready to release a new album next month titled, K.R.I.T IZ HERE which he announced last night. Now, he returns with the soulful first single.

It's been nine years since the release of K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE and with its sequel on the way, he blesses us with "K.R.I.T Here." The rapper's new single is a triumphant and soulful effort with production from DJ Camper. K.R.I.T.'s pen game hasn't dulled down in anyway as he continues to flex his lyricism and smooth flow on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

Drop the top on the Rolls, had to holy the ghost

Bottles servin' for family, I'm proposin' a toast

Made it out the hood like "yeah"

Who would've thought we would get it