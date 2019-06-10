The rollout for Big K.R.I.T.'s upcoming album is well underway. Several days ago, the Mississippi native started the proceedings by dropping K.R.I.T IZ HERE's leadoff single "K.R.I.T. HERE."

Some days later he would unveil plans for a North American tour in support of the project - beginning in September. From The South With Love is set to begin on September 19th in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The extensive list of tour dates was outlined in cursive writing in an Instagram post also bearing his likeness. Barring any extenuating circumstances (fingers crossed) Big K.R.I.T. will be on the road until the month of November when he hopes to close up shop in Atlanta on November 16th. Toronto is the lone Canadian stop included in the itinerary.

From The South With Love Tour

9/19/19 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

9/20/19 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

9/21/19 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

9/22/19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

9/24/19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

9/26/19 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

9/27/19 - Irving, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/28/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

9/29/19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

10/3/19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10/4/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10/5/19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

10/6/19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/8/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

10/9/19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/11/19 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/12/19 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/16/19 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

10/17/19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

10/18/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/19/19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/22/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

10/23/19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10/25/19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/26/19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

10/27/19 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

10/29/19 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10/30/19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11/1/19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11/2/19 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

11/4/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

11/5/19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/7/19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

11/8/19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

11/9/19 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte

11/10/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

11/12/19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/13/19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

11/14/19 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

11/15/19 - Jackson, MS - Hal and Mal’s Club

11/16/19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy