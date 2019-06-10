Big K.R.I.T. 's is gearing up for a busy 2nd half of the year.
The rollout for Big K.R.I.T.'s upcoming album is well underway. Several days ago, the Mississippi native started the proceedings by dropping K.R.I.T IZ HERE's leadoff single "K.R.I.T. HERE."
Some days later he would unveil plans for a North American tour in support of the project - beginning in September. From The South With Love is set to begin on September 19th in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The extensive list of tour dates was outlined in cursive writing in an Instagram post also bearing his likeness. Barring any extenuating circumstances (fingers crossed) Big K.R.I.T. will be on the road until the month of November when he hopes to close up shop in Atlanta on November 16th. Toronto is the lone Canadian stop included in the itinerary.
From The South With Love Tour
9/19/19 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
9/20/19 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
9/21/19 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
9/22/19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
9/24/19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
9/26/19 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
9/27/19 - Irving, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
9/28/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
9/29/19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
10/3/19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10/4/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10/5/19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
10/6/19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
10/8/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
10/9/19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
10/11/19 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/12/19 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
10/16/19 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
10/17/19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
10/18/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
10/19/19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10/22/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
10/23/19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10/25/19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10/26/19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
10/27/19 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
10/29/19 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
10/30/19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11/1/19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11/2/19 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring
11/4/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
11/5/19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
11/7/19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
11/8/19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
11/9/19 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte
11/10/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
11/12/19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/13/19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham
11/14/19 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
11/15/19 - Jackson, MS - Hal and Mal’s Club
11/16/19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy