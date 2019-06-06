krit iz here
- Music VideosBig K.R.I.T. Releases "K.R.I.T. Iz Here" Short FilmBig K.R.I.T.'s "K.R.I.T. Iz Here" short film is something special. ByDominiq R.4.2K Views
- BarsBig K.R.I.T. Lays Waste To Frank Ocean's "Novacane" InstrumentalK.R.I.T iz here with some thought-provoking bars for the LA Leakers. ByMitch Findlay7.9K Views
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Big-Ups Lil Wayne & Praises Musical Independence On The Breakfast ClubBig K.R.I.T. never stops grinding. ByMitch Findlay2.2K Views
- NewsJ. Cole Links With Big K.R.I.T. For Their Hotly-Anticipated "Prove It" DuetBig K.R.I.T. and J. Cole form an undeniable party float on "Prove It" ByDevin Ch19.4K Views
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Announces North American Tour: "From The South With Love" Big K.R.I.T. 's is gearing up for a busy 2nd half of the year.ByDevin Ch2.4K Views
- MusicBig K.R.I.T Announces New Album "K.R.I.T. IZ HERE"Coming this July.ByAron A.15.7K Views