Ahead of her performance at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas, Bia defended Nicki Minaj. The "Seeing Green" emcee has faced off with two governments, several scientists, and the internet all week after she was accused of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. Minaj's remarks caused officials in Trinidad and Tobago to follow up on her claims that her cousin's friend's testicles became swollen before the man went impotent, and they seemed frustrated with the rapper during a press conference.

Minaj also claimed that she was invited to the White House amid the controversy, however, officials refuted that claim and stated the rapper was invited to have a conversation with doctors.

She also stated that she was banned or at least temporarily blocked from her Twitter account, but the platform came forward to say they didn't take any disciplinary steps or enforced any actions on her account. Her fans, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren, and several others have defended Minaj, and her "Whole Lotta Money" collaborator Bia added her voice to the conversation.

"STOP listening to the government and media and understand information is public Knowledge," Bia wrote on her Instagram Story. "You only have ONE body and it's YOURS. S/O TO @nickiminaj for opening my eyes. The whole world [world emoji] is asking questions."

