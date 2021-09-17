If you’ve been online lately, chances are high that you’ve seen at least some of the discourse surrounding Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles.

Earlier this week, Minaj told her followers via Twitter that she wouldn’t be attending this year’s MET Gala. The mother of one also shared that she has yet to receive her COVID-19 vaccine because of an acquaintance’s experience.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because his friend got it & became impotent,” she wrote.

“His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”

The tweet has since gone viral, earning Minaj plenty of of flack from nearly every corner of the internet.

The latest star to throw shade at the “Super Bass” singer is none other than Azealia Banks, who posted a rant on her Instagram story earlier today.

“For as many Black women that have died or have had to have their legs amputated because of black market butt injections…Why do we not have Nicki Minaj questioning that?”

She then went on to call the mother of one out for her lyrics promoting the use of drugs like cocaine and Percocets, which she feels is contradictory to Minaj’s anti-vax status.

“You want to encourage your fans to snort fentanyl laced cocaine, rather than get a vaccine?” Banks inquired.

“I’ve never witnessed this woman be so f*cking stupid, and so f*cking selfish…Think about the children who are now orphans because their parents caught COVID and died before the vaccine came out.”

Banks then went on to tell Minaj to “shut up,” and insinuated that the reason she didn’t attend the MET Gala is because designer’s wouldn’t want to dress someone who’s married to a registered sex offender.

Listen to some of the “Chasing Time” singer’s rant in the clip below.