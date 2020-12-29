A sentiment we can all likely agree with, 2020 has been nothing short of a disaster. With the COVID-19 pandemic that has lasted nearly the entire year, most of us are just completely over it at this point. It seems like even Beyoncé, who has the added comfort of being a member of the rich and famous, is ready to kiss the tragic year goodbye.

The Queen B herself treated family members to a gold-plated diamond-encrusted necklace that reads "2020." The first "0" in the year is elegantly stitched out in the shape of a middle finger. Bey's cousin Angie Beyince shared photos of the new bling, thrilled to have received the custom jewelry from Mrs. Carter. "@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace," said Angie in the caption before adding in the middle-finger emoji.

She then added, "It’s a hand with the middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one. When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all it's been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully, 2021 is good to the world."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images 2020 may have been a pretty dismal year overall, but the wife of hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and her hubby have remained vigilant, donating $1 million to Black businesses hit hard by the pandemic . Are you a fan of the new ice Bey gifted her family? As usual, drop a comment letting us know what you think.

[via]