See the top winners from the NAACP Image Awards
Saturday night, the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards got underway as the organization continued its tradition in honoring exceptional entertainers, artists, and creators of color over the past year. This time around top honors went to the likes of Rihanna, whose philanthropic work earned her the lauded President's Award, Lizzo, who took home the top-seeded Entertainer Of The Year award, and even Blue Ivy Carter, who earned her first award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, sharing the win with her mother, Beyoncé, Saint JHN, and Wizkid.
Elsewhere actress and producer Marsai Martin had a fruitful night as the 15-year-old wunderkind scored wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her Little major motion debut in addition to Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Youth for her role in Black-ish.
Catch the full List of NAACP Image Award winners below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Angela Bassett
Billy Porter
Lizzo: WINNER
Regina King
Tyler Perry
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)
“Harriet” (Focus Features)
“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER
“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)
“Us” (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman – “21 Bridges” (STX Films)
Daniel Kaluuya – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)
Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)
Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER
Winston Duke – “Us” (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Alfre Woodard – “Clemency” (Neon)
Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)
Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)
Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures): WINNER
Naomie Harris – “Black and Blue” (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER
Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Harriet” (Focus Features)
Sterling K. Brown – “Waves” (A24)
Tituss Burgess – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)
Wesley Snipes – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)
Janelle Monáe – “Harriet” (Focus Features)
Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers” (STX Films)
Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures): WINNER
Octavia Spencer – “Luce” (Neon)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)
Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)
Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures): WINNER
Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us” (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)
“Harriet” (Focus Features)
“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER
“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)
“Us” (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“Clemency” (Neon)
“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix): WINNER
“Luce” (Neon)
“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)
“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Alfre Woodard – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)
Donald Glover – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)
James Earl Jones – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios): WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o – “Serengeti” (Discovery Channel)
Sterling K. Brown – “Frozen II” (Walt Disney Studios)
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Ballers” (HBO)
“black-ish” (ABC): WINNER
“Dear White People” (Netflix)
“grown-ish” (Freeform)
“The Neighborhood” (CBS)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER
Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)
Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)
Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)
Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Logan Browning – “Dear White People” (Netflix)
Jill Scott – “First Wives Club” (BET+)
Tiffany Haddish – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)
Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC): WINNER
Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish” (Freeform)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)
Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER
Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)
Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)
Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)
Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER
Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)
Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)
Outstanding Drama Series
“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)
“Greenleaf” (OWN): WINNER
“Queen Sugar” (OWN)
“The Chi” (Showtime)
“Watchmen” (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)
Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)
Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz): WINNER
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX): WINNER
Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)
Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)
Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)
Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT): WINNER
Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)
Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
C.C.H. Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)
Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN): WINNER
Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
“American Son” (Netflix)
“Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)
“Native Son” (HBO)
“True Detective” (HBO)
“When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Ethan Henry Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)
Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER
Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)
Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)
Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER
Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” (PBS)
“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)
“The Breakfast Club” (Re)
“The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (National Geographic)
“Unsung” (TV One): WINNER
Outstanding Talk Series
“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch): WINNER
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“The Real” (Syndicated)
“The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO)
“The Tamron Hall Show” (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)
“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)
“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix): WINNER
“Sunday Best” (BET Networks)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
“2019 Black Girls Rock!” (BET Networks)
“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix): WINNER
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)
Outstanding Children’s Program
“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)
“Family Reunion” (Netflix): WINNER
“Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” (Netflix)
“Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest” (Disney XD)
“Motown Magic” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER
Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Angela Rye – “Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall” (BET Networks)
Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch): WINNER
Lester Holt – “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” (NBC)
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro – “The View” (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Iyanla Vanzant – “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)
LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)
Regina Hall – “2019 BET Awards” (BET Networks)
Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC): WINNER
Wayne Brady – “Let’s Make A Deal” (CBS)
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Blair Underwood – “Dear White People” (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Kelly Rowland – “American Soul” (BET Networks): WINNER
MAJOR. – “STAR” (FOX)
Sanaa Lathan – “The Affair” (Showtime)
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool” (Eagle Rock Entertainment)
“The Black Godfather” (Netflix)
“The Apollo” (HBO)
“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (Magnolia Pictures): WINNER
“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” (HBO)
Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
“Free Meek” (Prime Video)
“Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Showtime): WINNER
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)
“Martin: The Legacy of A King” (BET Networks)
“ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke” (Netflix)
WRITING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Cord Jefferson – “The Good Place” – Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC): WINNER
Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce – “One Day at a Time” – Ghosts (Netflix)
Jason Kim – “Barry” – Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday (HBO)
Karen Gist, Peter Saji – “Mixed-ish” – Let Your Hair Down (ABC)
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Steve King’s Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury – “When They See Us” – Part Four (Netflix)
Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson – “Watchmen” – The Extraordinary Being (HBO)
Nichelle Tramble Spellman – “Truth Be Told” – Monster (Apple TV+): WINNER
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – “All American” – Hussle & Motivate (The CW)
Pat Charles – “Black Lightning” – The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son (The CW)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Cas Sigers-Beedles – “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas” (BET)
Melissa Bustamante – “A Christmas Winter Song” (Lifetime)
Patrik-Ian Polk – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)
Suzan-Lori Parks – “Native Son” (HBO): WINNER
Yvette Nicole Brown – “Always a Bridesmaid” (BET Networks) 51st NAACP Image Awards’ Nominees Announcement Release
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Chinonye Chukwu – “Clemency” (Neon)
Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Doug Atchison – “Brian Banks” (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)
Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures): WINNER
Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard – “Harriet” (Focus Features)
DIRECTING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – “GLOW” – Outward Bound (Netflix): WINNER
Justin Tipping – “Black Monday” -7042 (Showtime)
Ken Whittingham – “Atypical” – Road Rage Paige (Netflix)
Randall Winston – “Grace and Frankie” – The Pharmacy (Netflix)
Shaka King – “Shrill” – Pool (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Ava DuVernay – “When They See Us” – Part Four (Netflix)
Carl H. Seaton, Jr. – “Snowfall” – Hedgehogs (FX Networks)
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – “Power” – Forgot About Dre (STARZ): WINNER
Debbie Allen – “Grey’s Anatomy” – Silent All These Years (ABC)
Jet Wilkinson – “The Chi” – The Scorpion and the Frog (Showtime)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Codie Elaine Oliver – “Black Love” (OWN)
Janice Cooke – “I Am Sombody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime)
Kenny Leon – “American Son” (Netflix)
Rashid Johnson – “Native Son (HBO): WINNER
Russ Parr – “The Bobby Debarge Story” (TV One)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix): WINNER
Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures)
Kasi Lemmons – “Harriet” (Focus Features)
Mati Diop – “Atlantics” (Les Films du Bal Presente en Co-Production avec Cinekap et Frakas Productions en Co-Production avec Arte France Cinema et Canal+ International for Netflix)
Reginald Hudlin – “The Black Godfather” (Netflix)
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Album
“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
“Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER
“I Used To Know H.E.R.” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)
“Sketchbook” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
“Worthy” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Outstanding New Artist
Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records): WINNER
Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)
Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)
Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records): WINNER
Khalid (RCA Records)
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)
MAJOR. (BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)
PJ Morton (Morton Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER
Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
H.E.R. (RCA Records)
India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song – Traditional
“Enough” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
“Jerome” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
“Spirit” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER
“Stand Up” – Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)
“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER
“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)
“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)
“Motivation” – Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
“Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, Beyoncé & Wizkid (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER
“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)
“Say So” – PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)
“Shea Butter Baby” – Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
“Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)
Outstanding Jazz Album
“Carib” – David Sanchez (Ropeadope)
“Center of The Heart” – Najee (Shanachie)
“Love & Liberation” – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz): WINNER
“SoulMate” – Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)
“The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron” – Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)
“I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)
“Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)
“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records): WINNER
“Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)
“Victory” – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)
“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records): WINNER
“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)
“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)
“Queen & Slim The Soundtrack” – Various Artists (Motown Records)
“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER
“The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)
“Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)
LITERATURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“New Daughters of Africa” – Margaret Busby (HarperCollins Publishers)
“Out of Darkness, Shining Light” – Petina Gappah (Simon and Schuster)
“Red at the Bone” – Jacqueline Woodson (Riverhead Books PRH)
“The Revisioners” – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press): WINNER
“The Water Dancer” – Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
“Breathe: A Letter to My Sons” – Dr. Imani Perry (Beacon Press)
“Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow” – Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Penguin Press)
“The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations” – Toni Morrison (Alfred A. Knopf): WINNER
“The Yellow House” – Sarah M. Broom (Grove Atlantic)
“What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays” – Damon Young (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“American Spy” – Lauren Wilkinson (Random House)
“I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer” – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary): WINNER
“More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty ” – Erica Campbell (Howard Books)
“Such A Fun Age” – Kiley Reid (Penguin Publishing Group)
“The Farm” – Joanne Ramos (Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
“Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System” – Cyntoia Brown-Long (Atria Books)
“Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward” – Valerie Jarrett (Viking Press)
“More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)” – Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press): WINNER
“My Name Is Prince” – Randee St. Nicholas (HarperCollins Publishers)
“The Beautiful Ones” – Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by), (Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous” – Farah Merhi (Tiller Press)
“Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish)” – Candace E. Wilkins (New Season Books)
“More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty” – Erica Campbell (Howard Books)
“Vegetables Unleashed” – José Andres (HarperCollins Publishers)
“Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America” – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing): WINNER
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland” – DaMaris B. Hill (Bloomsbury Publishing)
“Felon: Poems” – Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company): WINNER
“Honeyfish” – Lauren K. Alleyne (New Issues Poetry and Prose)
“Mistress” – Chet’la Sebree (New Issue Poetry and Prose)
“The Tradition” – Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation” – Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator), (Neal Porter Books / Holiday House Publishing Inc)
“Hair Love” – Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Kokila)
“Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment” – Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator), (Aladdin Books)
“Ruby Finds a Worry” – Tom Percival (Bloomsbury Publishing)
“Sulwe” – Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR): WINNER
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Around Harvard Square” – C.J. Farley (Akashic Books): WINNER
“Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl’s Brave Fight to Walk” – Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author), (Scholastic Inc.)
“Hot Comb” – Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator), (Drawn and Quarterly)
“I’m Not Dying with You Tonight” – Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author), (Sourcebooks Fire)
“The Forgotten Girl” – India Hill Brown (Scholastic Inc.)