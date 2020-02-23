Saturday night, the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards got underway as the organization continued its tradition in honoring exceptional entertainers, artists, and creators of color over the past year. This time around top honors went to the likes of Rihanna, whose philanthropic work earned her the lauded President's Award, Lizzo, who took home the top-seeded Entertainer Of The Year award, and even Blue Ivy Carter, who earned her first award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, sharing the win with her mother, Beyoncé, Saint JHN, and Wizkid.

Elsewhere actress and producer Marsai Martin had a fruitful night as the 15-year-old wunderkind scored wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her Little major motion debut in addition to Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Youth for her role in Black-ish.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Catch the full List of NAACP Image Award winners below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

Lizzo: WINNER

Regina King

Tyler Perry MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES Outstanding Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (Focus Features)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (Universal Pictures) Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “21 Bridges” (STX Films)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER

Winston Duke – “Us” (Universal Pictures) Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Alfre Woodard – “Clemency” (Neon)

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures): WINNER

Naomie Harris – “Black and Blue” (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown – “Waves” (A24)

Tituss Burgess – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Janelle Monáe – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers” (STX Films)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures): WINNER

Octavia Spencer – “Luce” (Neon) Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures): WINNER

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us” (Universal Pictures) Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (Focus Features)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (Universal Pictures) Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Clemency” (Neon)

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix): WINNER

“Luce” (Neon)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Alfre Woodard – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

Donald Glover – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

James Earl Jones – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios): WINNER

Lupita Nyong’o – “Serengeti” (Discovery Channel)

Sterling K. Brown – “Frozen II” (Walt Disney Studios)

TELEVISION CATEGORIES Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“The Neighborhood” (CBS) Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS) Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning – “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Jill Scott – “First Wives Club” (BET+)

Tiffany Haddish – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC): WINNER

Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS) Outstanding Drama Series

“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Greenleaf” (OWN): WINNER

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Watchmen” (HBO) Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz): WINNER

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC) Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX): WINNER

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT): WINNER

Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

C.C.H. Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN): WINNER

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

“Native Son” (HBO)

“True Detective” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Ethan Henry Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO) Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV Plus) Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” (PBS)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

“The Breakfast Club” (Re)

“The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (National Geographic)

“Unsung” (TV One): WINNER Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch): WINNER

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

“The Tamron Hall Show” (Syndicated) Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix): WINNER

“Sunday Best” (BET Networks)

“The Voice” (NBC)