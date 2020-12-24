The effects of the pandemic have been felt since the first lockdown earlier this year. The uncertainty of COVID-19 and the impending quarantine affected billions of people worldwide as jobs were lost, cities were shut down, grocery store shelves were emptied, and 1.7 million people lost their lives because of the virus. Taraji P. Henson was one of those that struggled heavily during the quarantine, and she revealed on her Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji that there were times when she contemplated suicide.

"During this pandemic, it's been hard on all of us, and I had a moment. I had a dark moment," said the actress. "I was in a dark place. For a couple of days, I couldn't get out of the bed, I didn't care. That's not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row." Taraji admitted that she bought herself a gun.

"I could go in there right now and just end it all, 'cause I want it to be over." Taraji even rationalized that because her son is an adult, it would be something that he would heal from. However, she decided that she needed to tell a friend what she was feeling. "So, one day I just blurted it out to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, 'You know I thought about killing myself last night. Oh my god, I feel so much better. I'm not gonna do it now.'"

Watch a portion of Peace of Mind with Taraji below. If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline for help at 800-273-8255.

