Donald Trump loves to scream "fake news" at any of the media outlets that aren't biased toward him but he really should be worried about what his own White House administration is claiming because, on a list of science and technology accomplishments made by the current President, the WH listed "ending the COVID-19 pandemic" as one of the major points.

As you know, the pandemic is still raging. Half a million Americans tested positive for the virus in the last week so, obviously, the pandemic is not over. It may seem to be finished on social media, with people like Kim Kardashian sharing tone-deaf pictures from her birthday get-away with dozens of her closest family members and friends, but it's not.

A news release sent out by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy made the false claim about the pandemic in a list of accomplishments over the last four years.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

"Highlights include: ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC," wrote the release, which was sent to reporters across the nation. "From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease."

According to CTV News, the United States has seen the daily number of cases hit a new all-time high in the last week, which makes this claim pretty laughable. On Sunday, 68,767 new cases were confirmed, which set a new high since July 22.

There have also been five aides to Mike Pence that tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week, meaning that there is still an outbreak within the White House. But, somehow, the pandemic is over? Sure...

