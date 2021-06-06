Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her apartment in Louisville on March 13, 3030 after responding officers botched a raid in her own apartment. The emergency room technician was only 26 at the time. Her death, in connection with other high-profile racially motivated deaths at the time like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, kickstarted widespread demonstrations over racial injustice within the country.

As calls for justice continue to ring high for Taylor continue, many celebrities, loved ones, and others paid tribute to the late Louisville resident on what would have been her 28th birthday. Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Viola Davis were among the big names who penned heartfelt messages for Taylor, while her uncle and cousin spoke to different publications about her legacy.



Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Tyrone Bell, Taylor's uncle, told PEOPLE magazine how he planned to honor his niece on her birthday. “She loved to have fun, and she loved for her family to come together and celebrate everything,” Bell said. “So, we are going to do that for her.”

Trina Curry, Taylor's cousin, spoke about how her legacy could bring people together. “I believe her legacy is going to be known for bringing the community together,” she says. “A lot of people are saying her name. Even though she’s no longer here, she’s everywhere. And to me, that just means that she’s around me every day.”

On Beyoncé's official website, the Lemonade singer wrote, “happy heavenly birthday.” Former first lady Michelle Obama penned on social media, “thinking of you today, Breonna.”

Check out some more tributes below. We wish a very Happy Birthday to Breonna. May your soul continue to Rest in Power.

[via]