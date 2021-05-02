A horse named Breonna Taylor has won a race at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old horse won Race 4 at Churchill Downs, Thursday, with jockey Corey Lanerie. Taylor was trained by Steve Margolis.

The horse is owned by JS Stables, LLC, which is run by attorney Sam Aguiar, who represents Taylor's family.



Rob Carr / Getty Images

“My wife named the filly Breonna because she was beautiful, strong, and resilient,” Aguiar said, as reported by the Atlanta Voice. “She’s tough and has swagger. But to those closest to her, she’s also loving and kind. That was Breonna Taylor as well.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old nurse from Louisville, Kentucky, was killed by plainclothes police officers during a no-knock raid on her apartment on March 13, 2020. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, survived and was initially charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer for fighting back in self-defense. Charges were later dropped after national backlash.

Janelle Aguiar, who named the horse Breonna, wrote about the victory on Twitter after the race: “Any time we win a horse race is exciting … But it takes it to a new level when you name your horse Breonna in honor of #BreonnaTaylor, the horse wins at Churchill Downs on Derby week, and you hear so many people #SayHerName.”

[Via]