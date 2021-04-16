Yesterday, it was reported that although Kentucky's Louisville Police Department is reportedly involved in several lawsuits in connection to the murder of Breonna Taylor, one of the police officers who were present during the execution of the fatal "no-knock" warrant was moving forward with publishing a tell-all book about that fateful night.

Titled The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy, Police officer Jonathan Mattingly's book was originally set to be published through Post Hill Press, but after the backlash against the controversial book's announcement, Post Hill Press' parent company has come forward to set the record straight about the book's release.



Megan Varner/Getty Images

According to CNN, Simon & Schuster was blind-sighted, as it only learned that Jonathan Mattingly's book was to be published by its "distribution client" Post Hill Press after the disturbing news spread across the internet on Thursday. Now, the giant American publishing company has confirmed that it has decided to not distribute the book.

It has been roughly a month since the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's tragic murder. On March 13, 2020, the late EMT and aspiring nurse was fatally shot by police during the execution of a "no-knock" warrant. Taylor's death sparked protests around the country and even permeated the NBA's Orlando bubble last season, as several NBA players advocated for the arrest of the cops who killed her.

To this day, only one of the three officers involved in her shooting has been indicted. Rest in peace, Breonna Taylor.

[via]