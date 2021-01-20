As people all across America tune in to watch today's inaugural ceremony for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, live reactions to the ceremony poured in across social media platforms everywhere. Earlier in the day, the internet fawned over former first lady Michelle Obama's Sergio Hudson look at today's events, while the internet mocked Donald and Melania Trump for presumably departing the White House with no Barron in sight. Perhaps the most exciting moment for the internet, however, was the fresh set of Bernie Sanders' memes deriving from the event.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Vermont socialist Senator elected to forgo a formal overcoat and dress coat in favor of a warmer jacket a bit more suitable for Winter conditions in his home state back in New England. He paired the parka with hand-knitted mittens while carrying a large manila envelope with a mailing label tucked under his arm as he searched for his seat. "Berniedressedtostandonlineatthepostoffice," joked freelance writer Clare Malone.

One user wrote, "I wanna be Michelle Obama but I know I'm a Bernie Sanders," comparing Sanders' look to Michelle Obama's snazzy plum-toned matching set. Pigeons & Planes even edited the former presidential candidate onto the album covers of good kid, m.A.A.d city, The College Dropout, and Views.

Here are some more of the funniest Bernie Sanders inauguration memes.