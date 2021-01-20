The Inaugural Ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is taking place today and the star-studded guests have made their arrival at the event. Michelle Obama arrived at the 59th presidential inauguration wearing a raspberry-hued look with a matching coat, turtleneck, and trousers, and the internet is going nuts obsessing over her look.



Win McNamee/Getty Images

The former FLOTUS donned an outfit made by Sergio Hudson. Hudson is a Black designer from South Carolina, and one of Michelle's favorite designers. The 57-year-old former attorney's look was completed with Hudson's signature gold belt present on most pieces from his collections. She completed the look with a silk face mask by Christy Rilling and Stuart Weitzman shoes. The former first lady has previously worn looks designed by Hudson including one in her Netflix documentary Becoming.

The incoming VP Kamala Harris also wore a piece by Sergio in addition to another Black designer named Christoper John Rogers. While Kamala's fit was on point as well, people were immediately captured by the former FLOTUS' look. It's reported that Obama and Harris' purple outfits were meant to symbolize the overall theme of unity, stability, and trust between the Republican and Democratic parties. Check out some reactions to Michelle's gorgeous matching set below.

