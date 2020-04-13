Despite running an impressive grassroots campaign that elevated senator Bernie Sanders to a bonafide fan-favorite, his progressive outlook was ultimately too bitter a pill to swallow. When he needed them most, the voters left him high and dry, paving the way for his eventual departure from the race. In doing so, he essentially paved the way for Joe Biden to clinch the Democratic nomination, much to the annoyance of those seeking a complete reshuffling of the deck.

In any case, the board has been set, and Biden is to be the man moving forward. Despite the growing concern as to whether he'll be able to last twelve rounds with Donald Trump, concerns no doubt echoed within the Bernie camp during his own campaign, it would appear the old adage "if you can't beat em, join em" has held true once again.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

CNN reports that Senator Sanders has officially thrown his weight behind Biden's presidential movement. "We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe," says Sanders, whose favor was returned by Biden himself. "I think that your endorsement means a great deal," Biden replied. "It means a great deal to me. I think people are going to be surprised that we are apart on some issues but we're awfully close on a whole bunch of others. I'm going to need you -- not just to win the campaign, but to govern."

Prior to giving his endorsement, Sanders made sure to converse with Biden on a variety of topics, including the implementation of task forces covering climate, education, immigration, the economy, criminal justice, and health care. Whether Sanders' words are enough to convince his die-hard followers to jump ship remains to be seen, but it's certainly a start. The only question is -- can Biden secure the victory against Donald Trump in 2020?

[via]