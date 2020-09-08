Kanye West is still trying to get into the Oval Office but that doesn't mean he isn't interested in sitting down with some of his rivals in the political landscape. The second part of his sit-down with Nick Cannon on Cannon's Class dropped earlier today where Ye touched on a few topics including some of his political relationships. He explained that he tried to meet with Bernie Sanders but was ultimately denied. "I wanted to meet with Bernie Sanders before. He wouldn't meet with me," Kanye said. "I'm fine to meet with Biden."

"You would meet with Biden right now?" Cannon asked.

"I would meet with anybody. I love everybody. Jesus loves everybody," Kanye responded.

'Ye discussed his relationship with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and their recent meeting in Colorado. Denying it was a "secret meeting" as people suggested it was, the rapper said it wasn't anyone's business what they talked about. Kanye revealed that they met up because Kushner wasn't able to get his hands on of Dr. Claud Anderson's Powernomics, a book discussing Black empowerment. Kanye said they discussed Dr. Claud Anderson's four-year plan to rebuild the Black community. Ultimately, Kanye said that he doesn't need to justify his actions to anyone.

The episode unpacks a lot. Check out Kanye's part two interview with Nick Cannon below.