Earlier in the day on Wednesday (January 19th) prior to the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump departed the White House for one final time. As they walked across the South Lawn to board Marine One and leave the nation's capital, noticeably absent from their exit was Barron Trump, the only child of Melania and Donald.



Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

While one explanation for the 14-year-old's absence could be that he simply did not need to be there and left already, that did not stop the internet from speculating that they had in fact "forgotten" their son back at the White House.

One user wrote, "Yo, where's Barron tho? Did he escape?" Another joked, "Is Barron still in the White House like some sort of Home Alone situation," referencing to the memorable 90s classic Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin as 8-year-old Kevin, who wakes up to his empty mansion after his parents accidentally leave for the airport without him.

The family will be moving to Florida after leaving the White House, with Melania using her final days in the West Wing to map out her future. Barron will now attend school in Florida as well.

Check out some more reactions to the Trumps departing the White House without Barron.