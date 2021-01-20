The Trump administration departed the White House for the final time today, finally concluding their tumultuous four-year term in the West Wing. As the inauguration of incoming President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris gets underway, many are wondering what Trump and his wife Melania have planned in their post-White House days. The former first lady has in fact already received a million-dollar offer for her first sit-down interview after her husband's reign concludes.

A Southen California-based attorney named Rebecca Zung is offering Melania $1 million for a sit-down interview for her NEGOTIATE YOUR BEST LIFE podcast. Sent to Melania's New York-based lawyer by the LA attorney, the offer asks Melania to appear for a sit-down interview on the podcast for just one hour to discuss the topic of narcissism.

In the letter obtained by The Blast, after introducing herself as one of the top 1% attorney's in the nation, Zhung wrote the podcast is, "a place where guests can discuss their own experiences on the topic and strategize ways to not only help themselves but others live a happier life,"

She added that "The show is non-political, and we will be sure to create a safe environment so your client can engage however she sees fit with her viewpoints," before saying that, "we are in the position to offer your client a $1 million one-hour appearance fee to come on the program at a mutually agreed upon date/location."



Zhung concluded, "Your attention to this is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to discussing and proceeding forward with making this great for all parties." Also according to The Blast, while the former FLOTUS has yet to accept the offer, she does plan on breaking her silence at some point after leaving the White House, already planning to file for divorce from Trump. We'll keep you updated on information regarding Melania's first post-White House interview as it comes in.

