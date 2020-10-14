It was recently revealed that President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting concern from Democrat and Republican alike. Though some of that concern was dashed upon the sight of Donald Trump joyously dancing to "YMCA" at a jam-packed rally in Florida, Melania has not been so abrasive in her post-recovery activities. The first lady recently penned a lengthy reflection on her own experience with the virus that has been wreaking havoc on the United States, confirming that her 14-year-old son Barron had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Though she reveals that Barron's initial test came back negative, that soon changed upon a subsequent one. "My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive," she writes. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

The First Lady also opens up about her own battle with the virus, detailing some of her symptoms and approaches to dealing with them. "I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after," she writes. "I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

Closing out with a confirmation that she has since tested negative, Melania Trump offers a few prayers to all the people dealing with the havoc wrought by COVID-19. Check out her full reflection on her experience with the virus right here.