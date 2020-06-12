Barron Trump
- Pop CultureThe Trumps "Forget" Barron While Leaving White House, Internet Memes ExplodeAfter the Trumps departed the White House today with a noticeably absent Barron, numerous Twitter memes comparing his situation to "Home Alone" and more went viral. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Claims COVID-19 Deaths Are Down To "Almost Nothing"Over 230,000 people in America have died from COVID-19, and numbers are beginning to surge once again.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMelania Trump Confirms Son Barron Tested Positive For COVID-19In a lengthy reflection, First Lady Melania Trump details her experience dealing with COVID-19, confirming that her son Barron also tested positive. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureMelania Trump Renegotiated Prenup Before Moving Into White House: ReportMelania Trump reportedly renegotiated her prenup before making the White House her home in the midst of President Trump's sexual misconduct allegations.By Erika Marie