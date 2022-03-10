Benny The Butcher has been gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project, Tana Talk 4 -- a project he says will mark his final release as an independent artist. Over the years, he's proven to be a formidable MC that can stand alongside the best of them. However, his deal with Def Jam will put him in a new position to elevate his name in the rap game.



Tana Talk 4 arrives this evening, which is mainly produced by The Alchemist and Daringer. Benny dropped the official tracklist today for the project. TT4 will boast 12 songs in total with appearances from J. Cole, Diddy, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn. Additionally, members of Griselda's extended family, 38 Spesh, Boldy James, and Stove God Cooks, will also appear on the project.

Cole will appear on the previously released single, "Johnny P's Caddy," which kicks off of the project, while Diddy offers assistance on "10 More Commandments."

Peep the tracklist below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.