After being named as Def Jam’s executive creative consultant, Snoop Dogg is taking his new position quite seriously. The Rap mogul is balancing several businesses and a music career, but he is making sure that his role at Def Jam, a label that he previously said he always wanted to be a part of, also takes priority.

In an interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal, Snoop spoke about how he was instrumental in getting Benny The Butcher signed to Def Jam. It was back in November when Snoop revealed that the Griselda rapper made the label his new home, and now Snoop detailed how it all went down behind the scenes.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Snoop said he first asked Benny what was happening regarding the rapper possibly moving to Def Jam.

"He’s like, ‘Oh man, they lowballed me.’ I said, ‘Lowballed you? They don’t know who you is?’” said Snoop. After learning the person's name, Snoop told Benny they were going to ignore that person and go over their head. "I’m going to call the boss. You’re going to tell the boss what you want, and he’s going to give you what you want and you’re going to sign."

He added that he didn't take the position at Def Jam to be another executive that ignores the desires of artists. “You can bring me in to do executive sh*t, but remember I’m an artist, so I’m going to always pattern it for the artist. Especially Hip Hop artists... You never know what you’re worth until you overcharge. That’s what we need to know. A lot of times, we be scared. I go in and overcharge.”

We're sure Benny is grateful. Check out a snippet of Snoop's interview with Tidal below.

