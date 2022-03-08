The wait is finally over and this Friday, we'll receive a new album from Benny The Butcher. After a phenomenal run in the past two years which included projects like Burden Of Proof and The Plugs I Met 2with Harry Fraud, Tana Talk 4 will extend his iconic series that fans have grown to love.



On Monday night, the rapper finally unveiled the official cover art for the album, which depicts a childhood photo of Benny, MGB, and Westside Gunn that was painted by Mariella Angela. "I BEEN makin classic music but it’s more to it than that. This shit about Levels,real n***as Power & Connections. I can feel the streets rootin for me it’s drowning out all the haters," he captioned the post before revealing a bit more details surrounding the album. "Produced solely by @daringer_ & @alanthechemist this my last independent Album thank u @empire. After this drop I’m walkin in the Def Jam office as an Underground King…Machine Gun We did it !!!! 3/11."

Fans initially anticipated the album to drop last month following a post from DJ Premier who confirmed a February release date. Benny later pushed back the release date to March.

Last month, the rapper earned his first Billboard-charting single with the release of "Johnny P's Caddy" ft. J. Cole.

