Griselda Records continue to breathe life into the rap game with each release. Conway The Machine just came through with God Don't Make Mistakes and Benny The Butcher is preparing his new album, Tana Talk 4which marks his final independent project before embarking on the major label route with Def Jam.



Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead of TT4, Benny sat down with Ebro on Apple Music for an expansive conversation, discussing everything from the new album to the Griselda Empire. While Conway previously said that he was no longer signed to Griselda, Benny explained that doesn't mean they aren't still moving as a unit.

"We're gonna always be crew," he said, explaining that Griselda remained the home team throughout his journey, even when he was signed to TCF. "I don't think Conway is still signed to Griselda but that's signed to Griselda. He's going to always be Griselda. And no, West is the sole owner of that."

He continued, "I think that’s one of the big misconceptions is that they own it together but that’s West’s baby. Like Conway tell you if West own a building, he did the construction type of thing.”

Benny added that it wasn't a break-up but agreed with Ebro's assessment that it's a "business reconfiguration."

Benny's full interview with Ebro drops on Thursday at 3pm. Tana Talk 4 arrives on Friday.