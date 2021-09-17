Fans have been awaiting news about Benny The Butcher and Drake's collaboration since February 2020, and while the Griselda icon has insisted that it's in the clip, we have yet to see the song materialize. Benny has been teasing what is expected to be the two massive talents blending their bars on wax, but each New Music Friday arrives without the anticipated track.

Prior to the releases of Certified Lover Boy and Donda, Benny connected with both Drake and Kanye West, but the New York rapper didn't make an appearance on either record. He recently sat down with Wayno and was asked about his exclusion.

"Drake is Drake. He's the biggest artist in the world so ain't no tellin' where that song gon' land," said Benny. "We got the song, I played it for all the homies. It's a vibe and he gotta place that where he sees fit to it. I feel like it definitely would have fit in and definitely would have mixed things up, but I also see why he didn't put it on [Certified Lover Boy]."

"He just gotta trust himself and trust his team and what he's doing," he added before speaking about not being featured on Donda. Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine appeared on "Keep My Spirit Alive," and Benny stated that he was present for one of the sessions but he wasn't under the impression that West wanted him on the album. Benny isn't pressed about it and knows that every artist has their own creative process.

Watch Benny The Butcher below.