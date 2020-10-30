Benny The Butcher is still riding the wave of Burden Of Proof, the Hit-Boy-produced album that found the Griselda rapper confidently declaring his legend status. And while the project has only been released for a few weeks, The Butcher is already setting his sights on next year's endeavors, teasing The Plugs I Met 2 and his highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake during a Beats 1 conversation with Ebro Darden.

For further context, it was previously reported that Drizzy and Benny were planning on connecting, though details surrounding that particular duet have been relatively scarce. In May, he explained that he was looking to go bar-for-bar with the Certified Lover Boy, putting some serious respect on his pen game in the process. Now, he confirms to Ebro that the wheels are in motion, albeit seemingly without a clear-cut destination. "I gave him a verse for something he’s working on, he gave me a verse for something I’m working on," explains Benny, strategically resisting the urge to spill further details. "The intent was pure. We just linked up and felt like it’s the right thing to do. I respect him for that, this ni**a on fire, he don’t gotta reach out and send no verse to me, so I’m just appreciative of that.”

Perhaps it will appear on The Plugs I Met 2, which is set to arrive at some point next year. Produced entirely by Harry Fraud, Benny shared a few key teasers about what fans can expect from the anticipated sequel. "All produced by Harry, featuring Fat Joe, 2 Chainz, I got French Montana on there, Jim Jones on there, Rick Hyde," he reveals. "Real street gutterness.”

For more from The Butcher, be sure to check out the full conversation with Ebro below -- and if you haven't already, take a second to peruse our exclusive interview with the self-styled "Forefather Of Butcher" right here.