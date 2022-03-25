Baker Mayfield is currently on the trading block after a tumultuous week with the Cleveland Browns. It all started with the reports that the Browns were meeting with Deshaun Watson and that they wanted to trade for him. Mayfield did not like this, and when it was made apparent that Watson would not choose the Browns, he demanded a trade. The Browns immediately denied Mayfield's request, only for Watson to change his mind and sign with the Browns, anyway.

Now, the Browns are desperately trying to get rid of Baker, however, they cannot find a suitable trade partner. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Browns were seeking a first-round pick in exchange for their QB, however, it's become clear that no one is willing pay that price.

In a new report from cleveland.com, it was revealed that the Browns have, in fact, lowered their price, however, there is no telling how low they are willing to go. At this point, the Browns have no leverage when it comes to a Mayfield trade, and with most teams suring up their QB situations, it has become clear that Mayfield might be relegated to backup status in 2022.

