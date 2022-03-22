Baker Mayfield is one of the only quarterback talents still remaining on the trade market, and the Browns realize that they need to make a deal soon. They currently have Deshaun Watson now, which means there is no reason to keep Baker on the roster. With that being said, the Browns want to make sure they get a good haul for Mayfield, especially since he is the first quarterback to win that franchise a playoff game since the 1980s.

Many have speculated what a Mayfield trade would look like, especially in today's market. Matt Ryan just went for a third-round pick, and he is a QB who has played in a Super Bowl, and even won MVP one year.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, it has been reported that the Browns simply want a first-round draft pick for Mayfield. It remains to be seen if any team will be willing to pay that, however, he is the former first-overall pick, so it does feel like somewhat of a fair trade-off. At this point, it really all depends on how badly a team will want him.

The Mayfield sweepstakes are still currently ongoing, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the football world.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

