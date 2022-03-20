Today was a big day for the Cleveland Browns as they made their trade for Deshaun Watson official. A bunch of draft picks will now be going to the Houston Texans, all while Watson will get to play for the Browns. This is a huge move for the franchise, however, it certainly comes with controversy as Watson still has 22 lawsuits against him for sexual assault. There is a real possibility that the league suspends Watson this season, and there is uncertainty regarding his willingness to play.

With the news that Watson is officially on the team, the Browns decided to release a statement on the matter. As you can see down below, they are very aware of the situation, however, they have reportedly done their best to vet Watson. In the end, they determined he is good enough to be their QB of the future.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Per Dee and Jimmy Haslem:

"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson. We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process. It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere, and candid. In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great teammate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community, and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun. We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts."

Watson's legal issues continue to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the football world.