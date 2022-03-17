This week, the Cleveland Browns showed their hand as they decided to take a meeting with Deshaun Watson. The team currently has a starter in Baker Mayfield, however, they felt as though Watson would be an upgrade who could bring this team to a deep playoff run. As you can imagine, Mayfield did not like this, and it led to an emotional letter addressed to the fans in Cleveland.

After being told that Watson would not be considering the Browns anymore, things took a turn as according to Adam Schefter, Mayfield has requested a trade from the Browns. Hilariously, the Browns straight up told him "no."

Since making the request, Mayfield has reached out to ESPN where he made a statement on the matter, saying "It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

For now, it is looking like Mayfield is stuck in a state of limbo, as the Browns are truly screwed if they can't find a replacement. In the end, it looks like the Watson gamble was the worst move they could have made, as now, they might be back at rebuild territory.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.