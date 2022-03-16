Baker Mayfield has had an inconsistent tenure in Cleveland, and after a lackluster season in 2021, there have been rumblings that he isn't the QB of the future for that franchise. In fact, the Browns met with Deshaun Watson this week as they are looking to make a play for him. Watson will likely go elsewhere, however, it remains true that the Browns are thinking about a future that does not include Mayfield.

Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Mayfield is feeling some type of way. In fact, Mayfield took to social media on Tuesday night with an emotional message to the city of Cleveland. As you can see down below, Mayfield has no clue what is about to happen, however, he seems prepared for whatever might happen.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Per Mayfield:

"The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens ... I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people. Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield."

This is always a difficult position for a player to be in, and now, Mayfield will have to live with some uncertainty over the next few weeks. With the NFL offseason ramping up, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the league.