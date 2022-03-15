Deshaun Watson's legal issues are starting to fall by the wayside, and as a result, teams are seriously considering a trade for the Houston Texans star. Had it not been for his off-the-field issues, Watson would have been on a new team last season, but alas, that did not happen. Now, Watson is starting to meet with various teams that want him, and so far, it seems like there is plenty of interest in his services.

Over the last few days, it has been made clear that teams like the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are the frontrunners to trade for Watson. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Watson even met with the Cleveland Browns, although for now, they seem like dark horses to get Watson.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Today, Schefter revealed that a new team has entered the race, and that team is the Atlanta Falcons. Of course, they do have Matt Ryan, however, Ryan is getting older and is on the decline. With that being said, they could use someone like Watson as they try to rebuild and become Super Bowl contenders again. There is no telling if the Falcons will get Watson, however, there is some optimism that they can get it done.

What's interesting is that three of the teams he has met with are in the NFC South, which now has to deal with Brady again. Clearly, these teams want to make a real push at dethroning the Buccaneers in their division.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this situation.