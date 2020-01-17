mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

"Bad Boys For Life Soundtrack" Features Meek Mill, Rick Ross, J Balvin, Pitbull, Jaden, City Girls & More

Erika Marie
January 17, 2020 03:28
Bad Boys For Life Soundtrack
Various Artists

A We The Best production.


To help celebrate the release of the highly anticipated film Bad Boys For LifeWe The Best and Epic Records shared the 10-track soundtrack for the film. The Miami-friendly album is a perfect pairing for the third installment of the movie franchise that reunites Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as narcotics detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey. While the action-comedy is expected to bring in big numbers at the box office over MLK weekend, fans can also groove to the Reggaeton and Islands-inspired soundtrack.

The album is packed with features from familiar artists including Meek Mill, Farruko, City Girls, The Black Eyed Pease, J Balvin, Rick Ross, Bryson Tiller, DJ Durel, Quavo, Rich The Kid, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, Pitbull, Lil Jon, Buju Banton, and two looks from Will Smith's middle child, Jaden. Check it out and let us know what you think of the film and its soundtrack.

Tracklist

1. Uptown — Meek Mill ft. Farruko
2. Money Fight — City Girls
3. RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) — The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
4. Future Bright — Rick Ross ft. Bryson Tiller
5. Bad Moves — DJ Durel ft. Quavo & Rich The Kid
6. Muévelo — Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee
7. Damn I Love Miami — Pitbull & Lil Jon
8. The Hottest — Jaden
9. Murda She Wrote — Buju Banton
10. RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)(Remix) — The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, & Jaden

