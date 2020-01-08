Whenever Florida superstar DJ Khaled attaches his name to a musical project, you know the liner notes will be filled with the names of tons of his star connections. If you follow the mega-producer on social media, you know very well that he holds one of the most impressive networks out of the entire business. On any given day, we can observe him going on jet ski adventures with Diddy, Meek Mill, Bryson Tiller, Jay-Z, and many others. The man is socially wealthy, relying on his network to continue impressing the masses with projects that are filled to the brim with talent. This morning, Khaled officially announced that the upcoming soundtrack to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's film Bad Boys For Life would be released under his We The Best imprint. In doing so, he revealed the featured guests for the first time and they're pretty crazy.

Already, we knew that J Balvin and the Black Eyed Peas would be included on the list but the rest of the artists being advertised have us salivating and waiting (im)patiently for the final product. Sharing a teaser clip on social media, DJ Khaled revealed a few extra additions to the BBFL OST, naming the following as soundtrack stars: Meek Mill, Rick Ross, City Girls, Jaden Smith, Quavo, Lil Jon, Rich The Kid, Bryson Tiller, Daddy Yankee, and more.

It appears as though the movie will feature a healthy mix of hip-hop vibes and Latin flare. The body of work will be available on January 17. Are you looking forward to it?