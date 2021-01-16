After forming in the early 1990s, the Backstreet Boys became a global phenomenon. They were a leading force in the boy band wave that came out of that decade and for almost 30 years, the quintet has remained iconic figures in the music industry. They're still playing sold-out shows and have dedicated fans that have been supporting them since their inception, but after singer Brian Littrell posted a link to his Parler account on Twitter, the pushback has been intense.



Twitter

Diehard fans quickly flooded Littrell's timeline with criticisms and calls for him to be booted out of his group. Soon, Littrell's groupmate and cousin, Backstreet Boys singer Kevin Richardson, posted a tweet that some believed was a subliminal shot. Richardson shared a link to an article titled, "I Lost a Best Friend to QAnon," and in the caption, he added, "Interesting read."

The QAnon conspiracy theorists have been a catalyst for much of the pro-Trump, MAGA movement as they share unsubstantiated information that has aided in political dissension. Even people who support Trump but not his radical following have spoken out against the insurrectionists because they believe QAnon theorists have cast a shadow on the president's accomplishments.

Meanwhile, the FBI's investigation into the Capitol Hill riots continues as insurrectionists are arrested nationwide with some demanding that Trump pardon them before he exits office. Check out a few posts below including alleged screenshots of Littrell's wife's anti-BLM memes.



Twitter