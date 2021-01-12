Of the thousands of photos of rioters breaking numerous laws as they took over Capitol Hill last Wednesday (January 6), the "Horned Shaman" was one of the most memorable. The shirtless man who donned red, white, and blue facepaint while yelling and touting an American flag was a recognizable figure as he'd previously attended Black Lives Matter protests as a reported representative of QAnon. His real name is Jacob Chansley, or Jake Angeli the "QAnon Shaman," and after being arrested, he's refused to eat while sitting in jail. According to reports, Chansley is upset that he isn't being served organic food but lucky for him, authorities have reportedly stated that they will abide by his strict health habits.

According to ABC15 News, Chansley has been on a hunger strike since being booked because he follows a "strict shaman diet." An updated report states that U.S. Marshal David Gonzalez has confirmed that a judge has sided with the inmate. "We will abide by the judge's order," said Gonzales. Last week, Chansley reportedly spoke with Newsy in an interview where he seemed flippant about the seriousness of the Capitol Hill riot and his participation in the insurrection.

"I'm not really all that worried about it because, in all honesty...I didn't break any laws. I walked through open doors," he said.

[via]