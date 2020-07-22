Jack Dorsey and friends are making moves over on Twitter. The popular microblogging site is reportedly cracking down on "QAnon" as it has reportedly removed over 7,000 profiles associated with the conspiracy theory-based phenomenon. According to NPR, "QAnon" is perpetuated by supporters of Trump, and their goal is to spread misinformation and "absurd claims" about people who oppose the president or his agenda.



Pool / Getty Images

Twitter officials have been attempting to come up with new strategies to handle the spread of misinformation with the addition of labels, and this is just another step. "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service," Twitter wrote on their official account.

It's expected that 150K "QAnon"-related accounts will be removed. "We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks." Check out the tweets below.

