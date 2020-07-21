QAnon
- PoliticsAlex Jones Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly $1 Billion: ReportThe "InfoWars" host once insisted that the school shooting was a hoax and the parents were actors.ByErika Marie3.2K Views
- PoliticsParkland Survivor Says Dad Turned To QAnon, Believes School Shooting Is A HoaxA survivor said her father bought into conspiracy theories that the students were "paid pawns." ByAron A.2.6K Views
- PoliticsNew Evidence Reveals Internal Conversations By Mike Pence & Others During Capitol Riot"Clear the capitol," Pence pleaded. ByKarlton Jahmal6.0K Views
- TV'SNL' Spoofs "Inclusive" Super Bowl Ads In Pregame Show Cold OpenThe sketch comedy series latest cold open poked fun at how some big TV advertisers might try to capitalize on the politics of the moment on the day of the big game. ByMadusa S.1137 Views
- PoliticsFormer QAnon Follower Apologizes For Thinking Anderson Cooper Eats BabiesA former QAnon believer appeared on CNN to apologize for thinking Anderson Cooper eats babies.ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- PoliticsTwitter Suspends QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Telling Supporters To "Mobilize"Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Congresswoman known for supporting QAnon, was suspended from Twitter, Sunday.ByCole Blake5.4K Views
- Pop CultureBackstreet Boys Pro-Trump Singer Brian Littrell Faces Backlash Over Parler PromotionAngered fans flooded his timeline as his groupmate and cousin Kevin Richardson seemed to subtweet shade him about QAnon.ByErika Marie8.3K Views
- PoliticsAlex Jones Brutally Rebukes QAnon Following Capitol Hill RaidAlex Jones went in on a QAnon supporter during a recent episode of his show.ByCole Blake12.2K Views
- Pop CultureTwitter Deletes Over 7,000 Trump-Supporting "QAnon" Conspiracy Theory AccountsTwitter will continue to remove profiles that spread misinformation.ByErika Marie2.3K Views