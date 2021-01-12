Supporters of President Donald Trump thrived on social media network Parler, but after it was booted from both Amazon and Apple, its users have accused the companies of banning free speech. It's reported and alleged that Parler was an instrumental source in domestic terrorists storming the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday (January 6) with weapons and pipe bombs while Congress was in session. Many corporations have severed ties with the network and its members, and it's being reported on Monday (January 11) that the app's data, including personal information of users, their posts, and their messages, are available to the public.



Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

A Twitter user named "@donk_enby" claims that they've accessed all archived files from the app and shared a link where the public can read through the information. "The lack of moderation on Parler is not the issue," the hacker wrote of the app not being as attentive about what users posted. "They actually have very robust moderation tools and all new users start out shadowbanned until enough of their post get approved for rightthink by their user moderators."

Meanwhile, Parler has filed a lawsuit against Amazon Web Services for "breach of contract" among other accusations. "AWS is violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act in combination with Defendant Twitter," Parler explained in the lawsuit, according to Deadline. "AWS is also breaching it[s] contract with Parler, which requires AWS to provide Parler with a thirty-day notice before terminating service, rather than the less than thirty-hour notice AWS actually provided."

Parled also stated in the lawsuit that Amazon interfered with their ability to make money as "millions of users" were expected to "sign up in the near future." It's said that former Parler users have been making a home on Clapper, a social media network much like TikTok.

[via][via][via][via]